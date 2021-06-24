Dog owners and park officials call for more responsibility after incidents at Middlegrounds Dog Park

Recent dog biting incidents have gotten attention on the Middlegrounds Park group Facebook page.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Some dog owners are running into issues at a local dog park. They've been posting those concerns to the park's group Facebook page in recent weeks.

Michaela Meek takes her Sharpei, Royce, to Middleground Metro Park as often as she can. But this month, her dog suffered some scratches at the park that she believes came from another dog.

"By the time he came up to me, he already had blood running down his face," she said, describing his injuries.

She believes it was because the other dog was possessive about its toy and lashed out. The other dog's owner claims they were playing and Royce ran into the fence and cut himself.

Park rules say owners are responsible for their dogs and their actions.

"I just really wanted them to pay the vet bill that's all," she said. "I wasn't asking for much just dogs will be dogs you know."

The parks are continually patrolled but don't have a ranger 24-hours a day.

Spokesman Scott Carpenter monitors the Facebook group and says people should report these when it happens and not hours later on social media.

"After the fact is really just creating drama," he said, "and not being constructive so let us know in the moment when we can actually act upon it."

Jennifer Morris owns Central Kennels in Sylvania and specializes in aggressive dog training. She goes to the park and says training is part of being a good dog owner.

"I feel like it's the owner's responsibility always if you're going to be the dog owner to get some type of training for your dog," she said, "whether that be basic obedience or further than that."

Meek says this won't stop her from coming. She loves the park and wants it to thrive but is asking owners to be responsible and respectful to others.

"I think it's just up to us as dog owners to hold up our end of the deal," she said, "and keep it in good standing and not drama-filled and not a negative place."

Carpenter says in the past three years, rangers have only received six calls on dog biting incidents. The number is posted right outside the park and he encourages anyone to call right away 419-407-9718.

Morris suggested owners keep an eye on a dog's body language. If your dog's fur goes up, it can mean either he's about to be playful or it can lead to aggression.