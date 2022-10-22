Pet costume contest benefits Toledo Humane Society

Three Dog Bakery hosted a Growl-a-Ween event Saturday to benefit the shelter.

MAUMEE, Ohio — Trick-or-treat has really gone to the dogs.

If you thought Halloween costumes were just for kids, or even just for humans, a lot of costumed pets had a surprise in store for you Saturday.

Three Dog Bakery, the pet treat company with locations in Toledo and Perrysburg hosted a Halloween costume contest for pets at the Toledo Humane Society.

Participants donated to the shelter to enter their well-dressed companions in a Halloween costume contest and parade dubbed Growl-a-Ween.

Costume-contest categories included cutest, best store-bought, best homemade, most original and best human-pet-duo costume.

The event featured dogs dressed as super heroes, pumpkins, bikers and pirates, among other characters.

This was the fifth year for the event.

Humans are getting their own costumes ready for this year's trick-or-treat as Halloween approaches. For a schedule of trick-or-treat hours for Toledo-area communities, click here.

