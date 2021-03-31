Dog found shot by an arrow in the neck and shoulder, recovering with Toledo Humane Society

THS is seeking to share the word about the dog and bring 'justice' for Fletch. WARNING: Photos at the bottom of this story may be disturbing to some readers.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Humane Society is investigating an act of animal cruelty that has a dog recovering "day by day" from an arrow wound to his neck and shoulder.

According to THS, a mixed breed male dog named Fletch was found running loose and picked up by Lucas County Canine Care and Control on Monday afternoon in the alley of the 1000 Block of Prospect Avenue in central Toledo.

The unaltered dog had an arrow deeply embedded in his right shoulder and neck region.

A veterinarian with THS said the arrow wound is at least three to four days old and is extremely infected. With his wound and injury, Fletch is also unable to bear weight on his right front leg.

"These photos may be hard to look at. It's harder to imagine what sweet Fletch has gone through," a post from THS said. "Currently residing in THS's care, Fletch is recovering and fighting the infection in his shoulder, and taking recovery day by day."

The humane society is currently looking for any information regarding Fletch.

"We believe someone out there knows and recognizes Fletch. If you have any knowledge of who may be responsible for Fletch's injuries or recognize this sweet boy, please contact our Cruelty Department through our Cruelty Hotline at 419-891-9777 or through our website at toledohumane.org/animal-cruelty. All reports remain confidential," the post said.

"Help us help him and share Fletch's story to bring him justice."

VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED: PHOTOS OF DOG'S ARROW WOUND

This act of cruelty comes closely on the heels of another severely injured dog that was brought to the care of THS on St. Patrick's Day.

In that case, Toledo Humane Society investigators sought help in solving the case of an "extremely" emaciated dog that was found March 17.

THS said the female dog they've named Parsley was found by the organization's cruelty investigators around 3 p.m. on St. Patrick's Day near the 5700 hundred block of Angola near the railroad tracks.

Parsley was found “running loose” but unable to move or walk. She was found extremely emaciated, dehydrated and suffering from several fractures in her pelvis and a fractured femur.