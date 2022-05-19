Wayne Trace High School prank gives K9 officer best day on the job

Students at Wayne Trace High School filled the hallways with balloons Wednesday as a lighthearted send off before graduation.

PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio — A senior prank at a Paulding County school turned into playtime for a pup on Thursday.

But, it wasn't only their classmates who got in on the fun. Wayne Trace's resource K9, Duke, wasted no time in celebrating the occasion. Turns out, he likes anything resembling a ball.

Duke is a drug-sniffing dog and provides emotional support for kids.