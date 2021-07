Firefighters say the dog was found dead in a cage in the kitchen. No one else was in the home at the time of the fire.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A dog is dead after an overnight fire in central Toledo.

The fire happened at a home in the 1500 block of Tecumseh near Pulaski.

Firefighters say the fire was coming from the back of the home when they arrived at the scene.

A dog was found dead in a cage inside of the kitchen. No one else was inside the home at the time of the fire.