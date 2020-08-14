Doctors urge people to get flu shot to protect against COVID-19

If people don't continue to follow COVID-19 guidelines, labs could become overwhelmed once again with COVID-19 testing, doctors say.

OHIO, USA — Health experts never know how bad the flu season is going to be but coupled with the coronavirus this year, it could spell trouble for hospitals and COVID-19 testing.

Eric Zgodinski, who is the Toledo-Lucas County Health Commissioner, said he expects COVID-19 testing will rise again as we move into the cold and flu season. He said if the testing supply chain were to become limited, the county would probably go back to utilizing those tests to a limited priority group, including first responders.

Zgodinski recommended that people should get a flu vaccine as soon as possible so their immune system is better prepared to fight COVID-19, lessening the risk of developing severe issues.

"It takes a while for you to get protection so just because you get it day one doesn't mean you're fully protected. It does take some time to get protected from the flu. As soon as you can get it, go ahead and get it," Zgodinski said.

A doctor at Mercy Health's Integrated Lab says if people don't follow COVID-19 guidelines, they could be overwhelmed once again with COVID-19 testing like during the beginning of the pandemic.

"If people in the community follow the appropriate hand washing, mask wearing and social distancing then the number of patients with COVID-19 would be pretty low and it won't compete with our ability to take care of or test for patients who might have influenza," said Dr. Richard Drake, Director of Microbiology, Mercy Integrated Lab.

