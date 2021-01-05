Doctors shed light on unlikely side effects you could feel after being vaccinated

They say it is very rare that they show up and the side effects shouldn't last long.

Time and time again we hear about the common minor side effects, like fever and body aches, that the COVID-19 vaccines can leave you with.

But what about those we don't hear about too often? Side effects like rashes or swollen lymph nodes.

Local health experts say these much less common side effects are very unlikely but they have been reported here.

"The statistics worldwide is over a billion doses of the COVID vaccines have been administered. And no serious side effects signals have been identified," said Dr. James Tita.

Dr. James Tita is St. Vincent Medical Center's, Chief Medical Officer.

He and health experts like ProMedica's Dr. Brian Kaminski say vaccine side effects are normal.

"That's your immune system responding to the vaccine and mounting an immune response, and we expect that - especially after that second dose in those 2 part vaccines. And it's very temporary. Usually, the symptoms are relieved with just over-the-counter medications," said Dr. Kaminski.

Side effects can include everything from a fever to muscle and body aches and pain at the injection site, but doctors say some are reporting other side effects.

"Well, they're very uncommon, but you know, the swollen lymph nodes, the generalized rash. It's most common at the injection site but it has been described everywhere. Headache, numbness, tingling, nausea as well, diarrhea, shortness of breath has been reported," said Dr. Tita.

And also an allergic reaction, which is what health experts worry about the most.

But Dr. Kaminski says it's extremely rare.

"Sometimes that fear of the injection or receiving the injection can induce a response. An actual physiological response. In some cases after, we see people light-headed, dizzy. Sometimes even pass out and in some cases, it can be mistaken for an allergic reaction," said Dr. Kaminski.

This is why you're asked to stay for 15 minutes after your vaccination.

Medical staff is trained to know the difference and treat you.

And although side effects may be discouraging, doctors warn against you taking the other road.

"When you look at the data - when you look and compare - you know, people who receive the vaccine and the type of side effects that they're experiencing, it's not even close compared to the risk that you take when you are out there in the community unvaccinated," said Dr. Kaminski.

And potentially exposing yourself to COVID-19.

Health experts say you should call your doctor if symptoms don't go away after about 12 - 24 or 36 hours, or if you are feeling some of the less common side effects.

The CDC is collecting data on side effects on an app called V-Safe.