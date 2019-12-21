TOLEDO, Ohio — It might be hard to resist this time of year, but doctors say don't kiss babies, especially, not your own.

It all has to do with a dangerous virus known as Respiratory Syntactical Virus (RSV).

"It's a very common winter virus. Ninety-eight percent of all babies in America get RSV sometime in their first year of life. It's a virus we see primarily in the fall and into the winter," ProMedia pediatric pulmonary doctor, Dr. Bruce Barnett said.

Dr. Barnett said RSV is here a lot sooner than expected. Hospitals usually don't see an uptick in RSV until February or March. However, as of Friday, the Toledo Children's hospital was full with sick babies. Dr. Barnett said about 50% of them have RSV, which includes cold symptoms.

"Some babies have a much more severe disease. They can have pneumonia from it. They can breathe very fast from it. Their color instead of being nice and pink in their lips and their nail beds can be the color of my shirt. They can be blue, they can pull or retract between their ribs. They can pull here at the top of the trachea," Barnett said.

One sign to look out for, is difficulty breathing. If that happens, you should see a doctor immediately.

"This could be a fatal disease, OK? Absolutely fatal," Dr. Barnett said.

Although there isn't a specific treatment for it, doctors can give the child supportive care.

It's also advised you keep babies with particular underlying issues at home.

"Babies who are born prematurely, especially those less than 30 weeks of gestation —in other words, born premature by 10 weeks — babies who have any sort of chronic lung disease — especially those who are on oxygen as new born — babies who have bad hearts or babies who have immune deficiencies," Barnett said.

But, there is a way to prevent an infant from getting sick around this time of year.

"When you get a virus infection, you have viral particles. A lot of this is in your nose. You cough on your hand, you sneeze on your hand and then you hold the baby and then you kiss the baby and then you transfer the virus right to the baby. So, the number one way you can prevent spread of viral illness is wash your hands, wash your hands, wash your hands," Barnett said.

And, of course, do not kiss the babies.

