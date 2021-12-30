Doctor suggests Ohioans take a COVID-19 test before gathering for New Year’s Eve

Dr. Marable suggests taking an at-home COVID-19 test before gathering and asking others who attend the party to do the same.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — With New Year’s Eve quickly approaching, an Ohio doctor is suggesting those who plan to celebrate take all the necessary COVID-19 precautions before gathering with loved ones.

Ohio health officials reported the highest number of hospitalizations on Wednesday since the start of the pandemic. The news comes as the omicron variant spreads throughout the nation. As of mid-December, federal health officials said omicron made up 73% of new COVID-19 cases in just one week.

Now, roughly two years into the pandemic, questions continue to surface about the virus.

When it comes to differentiating between a cold, the flu and omicron, Dr. Jeffrey Marable with PrimaryOne Health says it’s important to know the symptoms of each.

While the flu is associated with also having a high fever and muscle or body aches, the omicron variant of COVID-19 is not. The variant’s symptoms have been linked more closely to that of a common cold, though health officials say you are more likely to experience fatigue with omicron.

“If you are unsure, get tested for both,” said Marable. “Get tested for the flu, as well as COVID.”

Governor Mike DeWine announced Wednesday plans for an additional 1,250 Ohio National Guard members to deploy to hospitals in an effort to control the rising surge in hospitalizations.

Health officials have stressed that Ohioans who are unvaccinated or who don’t feel well reassess their New Year’s Eve plans.

According to Marable, anyone who has had close contact with someone who tested positive should get tested, regardless of symptoms.

When it comes to New Year’s Eve celebrations, Dr. Marable suggests taking an at-home COVID-19 test before gathering and asking others who attend the party to do the same.