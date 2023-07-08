DiSalle Bridge construction complete

Drivers can expect to use the new bridge this coming weekend, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A decade-in-the-making I-75 revitalization project in Toledo has been completed.

The Ohio Department of Transportation celebrated the milestone completion of replacing the DiSalle Bridge Monday and invited the public to walk the bridge before its official opening.

According to ODOT, the DiSalle Bridge portion of the revitalization project is one of the most expensive investments, with $180 million being put toward the Maumee River-spanning bridge.

"With a bridge, we actually completely replace the structure," ODOT District 2 Deputy Director Patrick McColley said. "We actually moved the bridge over toom and we corrected a weave that existed south of the bridge to make it a little bit more straight to take out some safety issues with the weave that was in there.”

Drivers can expect to use the new bridge this coming weekend.

