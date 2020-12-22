Bowling Green High School's Dirk Conner recommended as Perrysburg's next head football coach

Conner will be recommended to the Perrysburg Board of Education on Monday, Jan. 4.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Dirk Conner will be recommended to the Perrysburg Board of Education on Monday, Jan. 4 for the positions of head football coach and high school math teacher, district leaders announced Tuesday.

Once approved, his coaching contract would begin immediately and his teaching contract would begin in August.

“We’re excited to have Dirk bring his breadth of experience and strong skill set with him as he steps into these key roles for our school district,” Perrysburg High School Principal Dr. Michael Short said.“He is an outstanding teacher; he has twice been named Teacher of the Year at BGHS and has taught subjects from Algebra 1 to Honors Trigonometry. We’re looking forward to working with him.”

Conner most recently served as the head football coach and athletic director for Bowling Green High School.



From 2001-2014, BGHS only experienced two winning seasons. Since Conner took over, the team has only posted one losing season with a 61% winning percentage of regular-season contests. Since becoming the defensive coordinator in 2014 and head coach in 2015, his Bobcat program qualified for the state playoffs five out of seven seasons.

In the 2020 season, Conner was named the Division III Northwest Ohio Coach of the Year.

Prior to his time in Bowling Green, Conner was the assistant football coach at Boonville High School in Boonville, Indiana from July 2005 to 2013 before relocating to northwest Ohio to be closer to family.

He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics and Secondary Education from Butler University, where he played football, and a Master of Education from Indiana Wesleyan University.

Conner will be taking over the Head Football Coach position from Matt Kregel, who recently retired from coaching.

