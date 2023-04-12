Ohio Lottery director resigns amid claims of potential ‘HR irregularities’

The governor appointed Michelle Gillcrist, his aerospace and defense liaison and northeast Ohio regional liaison, to the job on an interim basis.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Following the abrupt departure of Ohio’s lottery director on Wednesday, a spokesperson from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s office confirmed that they were made aware of potential “HR irregularities.”

Pat McDonald’s resignation was effective immediately, and in his two-sentence resignation letter to DeWine's chief of staff, Stephanie McCloud, he wrote that he was retiring due to undisclosed medical reasons.

According to DeWine’s press secretary, the office was made aware of allegations of potential HR irregularities at the Ohio Lottery Commission. DeWine’s administration is now in the process of engaging an outside firm to conduct an independent investigation.

McDonald's full resignation read: “This is to notify you that I am retiring from my position of Director of the State of Ohio Lottery Commission effective today, April 12, 2023, due to medical reasons. It has been a pleasure to serve the people of Ohio.”

He was a fixture at Ohio's $4 billion state lottery for 16 years, serving first as a member and long-time chair of the Ohio Lottery Commission before DeWine appointed him director in 2019.

Michelle Gillcrist, the aerospace and defense liaison and northeast Ohio regional liaison for DeWine's office, was appointed to the position on an interim basis.

Related Articles DeWine signs rail safety measures into law

📧 Subscribe to the Wake Up CBUS newsletter featuring the best stories, personally curated by members of our staff and delivered via email by 6 a.m., Monday through Friday.