Director of Michigan Department of Health & Human Services, Dr. Robert Gordon resigns

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appointed him to the position effective Jan. 14, 2019.

MICHIGAN, USA — Robert Gordon, the director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), announced Friday that he is stepping down.

Gordon tweeted the news in the afternoon saying, "(he was) resigning from the Whitmer Administration. It's been an honor to serve alongside wonderful colleagues. I look forward to the next chapter."

Today, I am resigning from the Whitmer Administration. It's been an honor to serve alongside wonderful colleagues. I look forward to the next chapter. — Robert Gordon (@robertmgordon) January 22, 2021

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed Elizabeth Hertel to be his replacement. Hertel currently serves as the Senior Chief Deputy Director for Administration for MDHHS.

Whitmer appointed Gordon to the position in Jan. 14, 2019. Prior to his position with the state, he served as senior vice president of finance and global strategy for the non-profit College Board.

“Elizabeth Hertel has dedicated her career to protecting Michiganders’ public health, and she is uniquely prepared to lead MDHHS as we continue working together to end the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Governor Whitmer.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.