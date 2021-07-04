Diocese of Toledo warning parishioners of scam

Pastors will never contact members through social media asking for cash.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Catholic Diocese of Toledo is warning of a scam targeting parishioners.

There are reports of people posing as pastors and contacting members on social media asking for money or gift cards. The diocese says your pastor will never contact you with an emergency request for cash.

Any communication to help fulfill a need will come through the parish or diocese's official communication channels, or the need will be accomplished through a collection approved by the diocese.