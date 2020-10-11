Diocese of Toledo responds to Vatican's investigation of ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick

The Vatican published its two-year, 400-plus-page investigation of ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick.

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — The Vatican recently published its two-year, 400-plus-page investigation of ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick.

The report goes into detail of McCarrick's rise and fall including how others within the church, such as bishops, cardinals and popes handled reports of abuse by McCarrick.

Below is the full statement from the Toledo Diocese in response to the investigation:

With the release today of the Report on the Holy See’s Institutional Knowledge and Decision-Making Related to Former Cardinal Theodore Edgar McCarrick (1930-2017), the Diocese of Toledo is gratified that the calls by many, including Bishop Daniel Thomas, for a full investigation were heeded and culminated in this report. As Bishop Thomas said of McCarrick’s depraved moral failures: We cannot tolerate any abuse within the Catholic Church, and the moral failures of Theodore McCarrick bring home the need to be diligent in responding to accusations in a timely and just manner, no matter who is accused or when the abuse took place.

As the report and its findings are digested and understood, our thoughts and prayers turn first and foremost to those who have suffered abuse. Once again, with this report, all of us in the Church are reminded of the wounds that are inflicted by some whose immoral actions betray their office, and the need for ongoing repentance and resolve to forthrightly address any such actions. We hope that the continued transparency and commitment of the church regarding the issue of sexual abuse of minors and of vulnerable adults promotes both justice and healing.