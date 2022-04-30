Diocese of Toledo priest permanently removed from "priestly ministry" after Vatican substantiates sexual abuse allegations

Rev. Nelson Beaver faced four allegations of sexual abuse of a minor over 25 years ago in 3 northwest Ohio counties. County prosecutors did not pursue the charges.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Diocese of Toledo priest is no longer able to practice “priestly ministry” after a ruling by Vatican officials in Rome found him guilty of sexual abuse more than 25 years ago, according to the Diocese.

Rev. Nelson Beaver was placed on administrative leave by the Diocese in 2018 pending an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse.

In October of that year, Beaver was accused of sexual abuse of a minor in an incident that happened decades before. Three more allegations from the same time period followed the first.

The Diocese says all four allegations were reported to county prosecutors in Huron, Lucas and Williams Counties, each of whom determined they would not pursue the allegations.

After the Diocese completed their own investigation in October 2019, in which they substantiated the claims of abuse, their decision was sent to the Holy See, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, in Rome for final judgement.

The Diocese released this statement on Saturday:

The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, having fully reviewed the canonical case presented by Bishop Thomas, has made its judgement and a final determination of guilt concerning the allegations of sexual abuse of minors brought against Beaver. The Holy See has imposed the penalty of perpetual prohibition from public ministry (“prayer and penance”).



The ruling means Beaver will no longer be allowed to celebrate mass publicly, or wear clerical attire or present himself publicly as a priest. In addition, he has been placed under the supervision of the Diocese.

The Diocese has offered pastoral care and professional counselling to each of the victims.

WTOL 11 has obtained the list of Father Beaver's assignments since 1976.

On the list are three parishes in the Toledo area. According to the Diocese, Father Beaver served as an Associate Pastor at the Most Blessed Sacrament Parish from September 25, 1979 until July 9, 1981.

Beaver went to serve as Associate Pastor at Saint John the Baptist Parish in Toledo from July 9, 1981 until July 2, 1984.

He then returned to Toledo and was a Pastor at Saint Hyacinth Parish from July 1, 2004 until July 1, 2005.

Father Beaver also served at Sacred Heart Parish in Montelier, Saint Joseph Parish in Blakeslee, Saint Mary, Mother of the Redeemer Parish in Norwalk and Saint Alphonsus Liguori Parish in Monroeville, Peru.

WTOL 11 reached out to SNAP - the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests - who say the punishment for Rev. Beaver is too little, too late.