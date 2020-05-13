TOLEDO, Ohio — Over the past week, restaurants have been speaking with health department officials explaining how they will be enforcing social distancing and safe practices for customers.

Each restaurant is being asked to have a diagram available for staff and customers. Outdoor dining is allowed to resume May 15, and indoor dining on May 21.

"We're asking to do is draw that up, post it for both customers and staff, and then when we come in we see okay you have your diagram of how you're going to lay out your facility," said Toledo Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski .

The health department is also asking restaurants what it can do to help maximize business while still keeping customers and staff safe. One option includes closing down streets to allow restaurants to expand their seating outdoors. While nothing is confirmed, the City of Toledo is considering that option.

"Th mayor said they're open to that! Obviously there's a lot of logistics, you can't just shut down a street, fire and police need to make sure they have access," said Wendy Gramza, President of the Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce.

If this does happen in Toledo, it would not be until the end of the month, as the goal is to help restaurants with limited space accompany more customers.

