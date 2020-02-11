Different generations - same sense of civic responsibility

Louise Torgeson is 85 and Ryeana Klopfenstein is 18. Both say they are excited to serve their country by voting.

"I have to swear to uphold the Constitution of the United States and the constitution of the state of Ohio," said Torgenson.

Klopfenstein agrees.

"It's a big election and I'm just excited to serve my country in that way and it is a really great opportunity," said Klopfenstein.

Louise has been voting for more than 60 years and has never missed an election.

She feels it's her duty. However due to her health she believes it may also be her last.

"There are those who know me who think I'm too ornery to not make it," said Torgenson.

With the election almost upon us, Louise says she just wants to impart some of that knowledge and pass it on to the next generation.

"Just be patient because the lines will be long and because 7:30 happens do not walk away if you haven't voted if you're there in time you have the right to vote," said Torgenson.

It's something Ryeana Klopfenstein can consider. as she makes her way to the polls.

It's her first time voting but she has her mind made up.

"I'm just hoping for another great 4 more years of Trump and his administration" added Klopfenstein.

She's eager to join others in setting a path for the new Generation.

"I'm praying for my generation and I'm praying that you know. people that are my age will be able to research and are knowledgeable in terms of where they go with their career paths," said Klopfenstein.