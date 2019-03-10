TOLEDO, Ohio — We're already missing Dick Berry around the station here at WTOL, but some news today about our retired colleague certainly cheered us up.

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz issued a mayoral proclamation on that honors the veteran newsman and recognizes his 40 years of journalism in Toledo with WTOL.

"Congratulations and happy retirement! Thanks for your four decades dedicated to journalism and to Toledo!" a tweet from Kapszukiewicz said Thursday.

Proclamation text

"WHEREAS, as Mayor of the city of Toledo, it is my privilege and responsibility to recognize individuals who have made outstanding achievements that reflect on the well-being and growth of the Toledo community; and

WHEREAS, Dick Berry, is retiring from WTOL on Sunday, September 29th, after forty years of excellence in reporting; and

WHEREAS, since his first broadcast in 1979, Dick Berry watched the broadcasting industry to from typewriters to smartphones, and has probably seen everything in between, considering the fact he has covered around 20,000 stories during his forty years as a reporter; and

WHEREAS, Dick Berry encouraged Toledoans to travel, if only for a day, and showcased the best of what our area has to offer in his weekly travel series, "Day Trippin' with Dick Berry," in which he presented viewers with exciting vacation opportunities throughout the Midwest; and

WHEREAS, the Legendary Dick Berry was awarded an Emmy for his coverage of a space shuttle mission with an all-Ohio crew.

NOW THEREFORE, I Wade Kapszukiewicz, Mayor of the city of Toledo, do hereby congratulate and honor Dick Berry upon his retirement and do urge all citizens to join me in recognizing this remarkable individual who dedicated his life's work to providing Toledoans with exceptional news coverage."

