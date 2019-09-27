Sunday marks the end of an incomparable era here at WTOL 11. After 40 years, Dick Berry will take his broadcast bow and head to the happy land of retirement.
WTOL and the community have experienced 40 straight years of Dick gracing our airwaves. From roller coaster reporting (literally) to road tripping, to Emmy-award winning stories, Dick has brought the area stories of humanity, tragedy, and news important to the community. We all are so excited for Dick and proud of the accomplishments he’s had here in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.
PHOTOS: The Legendary Dick Berry
FUN FACTS ABOUT DICK BERRY
- Dick Berry has completed approximately 20,000 stories in his 40 years at WTOL.
- He hosted a weekly travel series “Day Trippin’ with Dick Berry.”
- He won an Emmy for his coverage of a space shuttle mission with an all-Ohio crew.
- He’s a baseball fan.
- Mr. Berry LOVES roller coasters.
- Dick appeared on stage with Ozzy Osbourne when he was in performing in Toledo. AND, Dick played a monk during Ozzy’s Bark at the Moon tour.