Diaper prices up 8.7% in last year - and likely to continue on upward trend

Christina Rodriguez, with Mom's House, says higher prices hit low-income families especially hard.

Parents of young children around the country and right here at home are about to face an increased hardship as the price of diapers is about to go up - again.

Diapers are already a major cost burden for many families, costing around $80 a month to provide diapers for just one child, with children often going through about 12 diapers a day.

Disposable diaper prices rose 8.7% since this time last year, and they are expected to see a similar hike this summer.

The price rise is expected to hit low or single income families hardest.

“When you are talking about low income families who are struggling and really doing their best to make ends meet and get to the next place in life, a pack of diapers could be the difference between food, feeding the child and putting a diaper on their child," said Christina Rodriguez, Executive Director of Mom’s House in Toledo.

Rodriguez says Mom’s House goes through about 80 to a hundred diapers a day.

Mom’s House provides childcare and support to low-income single mothers as they attend school.

Rodriguez says donors are able to fulfill many of their diaper needs but she’s concerned that if prices go up, donations could go down.

If you’d like to donate to Mom’s House, the organization has a wish list of everyday needs on their website, or call 419-241-5554.

Experts say diaper prices are rising because the cost of the materials to make them continues to go up as a result of rising shipping costs and supply chain disruptions caused in part by the pandemic.