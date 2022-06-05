'Somos familia': Dia del Nino a celebration children, sharing of Latino culture at Escuela SMART

"We want to celebrate the kids and the future they promise for us."

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Through culture and unity, Escuela SMART Academy in south Toledo is expanding the minds of our future generations.

On Friday night, it marked children's day, which is an annual celebration held throughout Mexico.

It's known as Dia del Nino and in Mexico, it's a day to pay tribute to our children.

Escuela SMART Academy is bringing it here to Toledo and giving families the opportunity to learn about the Latino culture.

"Today is Dia del Nino, Dia del Libro celebrated throughout Latin American countries. It's 'Day of the Child', 'Day of the Book.' So we want to celebrate the kids and the future they promise for us," Stephanie Serda, Student Recruitment Coordinator at Escuela SMART Academy, said.

Children of all different backgrounds are being uplifted at Escuela SMART Academy.

Kids like Gabriel Cortez, whose parents are from Mexico and feel more comfortable speaking Spanish.

"I feel a lot comfortable because I can actually speak my own language at this school," Gabriel said. "Not like other schools where I have to speak English, I can actually speak my own language and speak with other people."

But this celebration isn't just for Spanish speakers.

Families from all cultures are being immersed in the Latino culture. It's an opportunity for students that some parents didn't have when they were growing up.

"Nobody taught me how to speak Spanish. I heard it all the time, but just having him come home to me speaking different words, it makes me proud," the mother of two students, Anjelina Guillea, said. "It's just really good for them to have in the future also."

"Embracing the culture of Latin America and the different countries, and really just wanting the kids to be able to appreciate the opportunity to do that," Serda said. "When my parents grew up here in Ohio, they were not allowed to speak Spanish in school."

With more of the community learning about each other, the school is teaching inclusivity and diversity.

"'Somos familia,'" Serda said.

It's a saying that means "we are family."

As for our future generations, it gives them a chance to expand their horizons.

"My end goal, what I want to become when I grow up, I'm thinking about becoming a lawyer or a doctor," Gabriel said.

This year is the 5th annual Dia Del Nino celebration after being put on hold during COVID.

Now, with it back in person, the school plans to keep it growing and make it better each year.