TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will be heading to Toledo on Tuesday.

This week is National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week and Governor DeWine is scheduled to hold the Governor's Lead Advisory Committee meeting at Marshall STEMM Academy.

The Governor's Lead Advisory Committee was formed on September 13 of this year. It includes professionals from public health, medicine, housing, construction trades as well as state and local governments.

The committee will tour the STEMM Academy and hold a roundtable discussion on the impact of lead in the education system. Those in attendance will also hear a presentation on Toledo's Historic South Initiative.

The meeting kicks off at 1:30 p.m.

