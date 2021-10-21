DeWine reveals new Ohio license plate design

The new design marks the first update Ohio has made to its standard license plate since 2013.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio license plate will soon have a new design for the first time in eight years.

Governor Mike DeWine and officials with the Bureau of Motor Vehicles are unveiling the state’s new license plate on Thursday. You can watch the announcement in the player below:

DeWine is joined for the announcement by Ohio BMV Registrar Charlie Norman.

Last year, DeWine signed a bill that created 33 specialty license plates, but the new design marks the first update Ohio has made to its standard license plate since 2013.

It will be available to Ohio drivers by the end of this year, according to a release from the Governor’s Office.