Ohio Gov. Mike Dewine tours Dietsch Brothers in Findlay

The visit was the first stop on a daylong tour promoting Ohio Tourism Week.

FINDLAY, Ohio — Before stopping in Toledo, Gov. Mike Dewine and First Lady Fran DeWine visited Findlay to tout tourism in the Buckeye State.

On Wednesday morning, Dewine visited a Findlay community staple, Dietsch Brothers chocolates and ice cream.

The governor saw first hand how these regional favorite treats are made, and met the people who make them.

And of course, a trip to Dietsch's isn't complete without a visit to the ice cream parlor.

Dewine says with more and more Ohioans becoming fully vaccinated, places like Dietsch Brothers should see an influx of in-person visitors this summer.

"Every time someone gets that shot, it's like money in the bank for them and for Ohio, because we know in a few weeks they're going to have that full immunity," DeWine said.

The visit was to help showcase the importance of locally-owned businesses to the state's economy, and how they can attract visitors from out of state. The tourism industry will play a key role in the state's economy bouncing back this summer.

"Whether it's coming to visit Dietsch's chocolates and ice cream, or visiting a downtown restaurant or boutique, or supporting a local event as they begin to come back," Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn said.

DeWine believes there is plenty of "pent up" demand to go out and about this summer, and he said we'll see that in the coming months.