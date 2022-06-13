DeWine signs bill allowing armed school employees

School employees who carry guns would need up to 24 hours of initial training, followed by eight hours of requalification training each year.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine has signed a bill that will allow school employees to arm themselves as soon as this fall.

Republicans said the measure, which is optional, could prevent massacres such as the shooting in Texas that killed 19 elementary school students and two teachers. Democrats said the proposal sends the wrong message.

The bill will protect children by ensuring instruction is specific to schools and includes significant scenario-based training, DeWine said when he announced his support.

The measure is opposed by major law enforcement groups, gun control advocates, and the state's teachers' unions, which asked DeWine to veto the measure. It's supported by a handful of police departments and school districts.

The bill reverses an Ohio Supreme Court decision from last year, which held that armed school workers would need hundreds of hours of training.

Training must include how to stop an active shooter, how to de-escalate a violent situation, trauma and first-aid care, at least four hours in “scenario-based or simulated training exercises,” and completing “tactical live firearms training,” according to the bill.