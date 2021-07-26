Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to announce new anti-hazing initiative

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine spoke at an Inter-University Council of Ohio Council of Presidents press conference at the Ohio Statehouse on Monday, to announce "a new initiative demonstrating Ohio public universities’ commitment to zero-tolerance for hazing."
DeWine's announcement comes just weeks after he signed into effect "Collin's Law," an anti-hazing bill named after former Ohio University student Collin Wiant, who died in a hazing incident in 2018. As outlined by DeWine, "Collin's Law" enacts the following:
- Increases the penalty of hazing to a second-degree misdemeanor, raising it from a fourth-degree misdemeanor.
- Hazing that results in serious harm is elevated to a third-degree felony.
- Expands the definition of hazing and specifies that hazing “may include coercing another to consume alcohol or a drug of abuse.”
- Expands the list of officials who are required to report hazing.
- Widens the scope of those who can be punished for participating in or permitting hazing.
- Requires that those aware of hazing report it to authorities with penalties up to a first-degree misdemeanor for failing to do so.
- Requires staff and volunteers at colleges and universities to undergo training on hazing awareness and prevention.
In addition to Wiant, Collin's Law also honors 20-year-old Stone Foltz, who died after an alleged hazing at Bowling Green State University earlier this year.
Speakers at Monday's press conference included the following:
- Ohio Governor Mike DeWine
- Bruce Johnson, president and CEO, Inter-University Council of Ohio Council of Presidents
- Rodney K. Rogers, Ph.D., president, Bowling Green State University
- Gregory Crawford, Ph.D., president, Miami University
Kristina M. Johnson, Ph.D., president, The Ohio State University
- Shari and Cory Foltz, parents of Stone Foltz