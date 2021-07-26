Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to announce new anti-hazing initiative

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine spoke at an Inter-University Council of Ohio Council of Presidents press conference on Monday.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine spoke at an Inter-University Council of Ohio Council of Presidents press conference at the Ohio Statehouse on Monday, to announce "a new initiative demonstrating Ohio public universities’ commitment to zero-tolerance for hazing."

DeWine's announcement comes just weeks after he signed into effect "Collin's Law," an anti-hazing bill named after former Ohio University student Collin Wiant, who died in a hazing incident in 2018. As outlined by DeWine, "Collin's Law" enacts the following:

Increases the penalty of hazing to a second-degree misdemeanor, raising it from a fourth-degree misdemeanor.

Hazing that results in serious harm is elevated to a third-degree felony.

Expands the definition of hazing and specifies that hazing “may include coercing another to consume alcohol or a drug of abuse.”

Expands the list of officials who are required to report hazing.

Widens the scope of those who can be punished for participating in or permitting hazing.

Requires that those aware of hazing report it to authorities with penalties up to a first-degree misdemeanor for failing to do so.

Requires staff and volunteers at colleges and universities to undergo training on hazing awareness and prevention.

In addition to Wiant, Collin's Law also honors 20-year-old Stone Foltz, who died after an alleged hazing at Bowling Green State University earlier this year.

