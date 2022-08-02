DeWine discusses new school safety measures in Ohio

DeWine spoke Tuesday at the Ohio School Safety Summit in Columbus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine spoke Tuesday about new school safety initiatives at the Ohio School Safety Summit.

Among the topics was the new measures that were part of House Bill 99, which is the legislation DeWine signed into law that allows teachers to be armed in the classroom starting this fall.

The law requires 24 hours of training before an employee can be armed with a gun and up to eight hours of annual training.

The governor also provided an update on the Ohio School Safety Center. The center was created after DeWine signed the bill into law.

The state is adding 28 employees to the school safety center to work with districts on safety issues to provide training under the new law.