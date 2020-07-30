Ohio Liquor Control Commission approves rule banning alcohol sales at bars & restaurants after 10 p.m.

Gov. Mike DeWine asked the commission on Thursday to enact the ruling saying he had "grave concerns" about the spread of coronavirus in those establishments.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Liquor Control Commission has passed an emergency rule to prohibit the sale of alcohol at liquor-permitted establishments after 10 p.m.

The 3-0 vote came after several bar employees, owners and attorneys' for bars and restaurants pleaded with the board that to punish all for the actions of a few "bad actors" who are not following health orders is unfair.

DeWine said in his briefing Thursday, bars lend themselves to a revolving door of people in close contact and indoors.

"Patrons either stay at one location, sometimes for hours or bar hop. Either way, they interact with many different people - especially the younger crowd," DeWine said.

During public comment, the industry questioned the absence of data that proves bars and restaurants are the source of the spread of COVID-19. Owners argued at the meeting that if the rule goes into effect, it will devastate their businesses and they will have layoff employees.

Edward Hastie, an attorney representing several Columbus bars and restaurants who sued the city to prevent the closure of bars and restaurants at 10 p.m., told the board, “This rule is taking a hammer that requires a scalpel.”

With the commission's passing, DeWine said he would sign an executive order to make the new rule effective Friday night.