Ohio inmate's execution delayed amid drug shortage

The governor’s action was one of several reprieves he’s issued in recent years as the state struggles to find an adequate supply of drugs for lethal injection.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Friday delayed by three years the September execution of a death row inmate sentenced to die for killing two men in a robbery that netted $40.

The governor’s action was one of several reprieves he’s issued in recent years as the state struggles to find an adequate supply of drugs for lethal injection.

DeWine's reprieve moved the Sept. 15 execution date for Kareem Jackson, 48, to Dec. 10, 2025. It marks the second time in two years that DeWine delayed Jackson's execution.

Jackson was convicted of killing Antorio Hunter and Terrance Walker in 1997 after robbing them of $40, marijuana and a cell phone.

An Oct. 26 execution date remains for now for Quisi Bryan, convicted of killing a Cleveland police officer in 2000.

Earlier this month, an inmate on death row for more than 30 years for killing his 3-year-old son in an arson fire died of a heart attack.