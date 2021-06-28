Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to sign executive order allowing college athletes to profit off of name, image and likeness

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will sign an executive order allowing college athletes in the state to profit off of their name, image and likenesses.

With name, image and likeness (NIL) laws set to go into effect in multiple states later this week, it appears Ohio is set to follow suit. On Monday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is expected to sign an executive order that will allow college athletes to profit off of their NIL in a move that will have a dramatic impact on the landscape of college sports.

DeWine's executive order comes one week after attempts to pass such legislation in Ohio's Congress fell apart in high profile fashion.

As a NIL bill introduced by State Senator Niraj Antani (R-6) that was also backed by Ohio State University leaders appeared set to pass with bipartisan support, Ohio Rep. Jena Powel (R-Arcanum) added language that would ban transgender girls from participating in girls and women's sports. The amendment resulted in the bill losing the support of Democratic legislators, which was necessary in order for it to go into effect as soon as July 1.

With Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas having already passed NIL legislation that will go into effect on July 1, schools such as Ohio State could have found themselves at a competitive disadvantage should the Buckeye State have failed to pass such a law by Thursday. Joining DeWine at his ceremony to sign the executive order at 2:30 p.m. on Monday will be Antani, Lt. Gov Jon Husted, Ohio Department of Higher Education Chancellor Randy Gardner and former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones, while Ohio State President Dr. Kristina Johnson, Cleveland State University President Harlan Sands, Ohio State athletics director Gene Smith and Schottenstein Real Estate Group President Brian Schottenstein will each attend in non-speaking roles.