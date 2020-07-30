DeWine asks Ohio pharmacy board to reverse decision prohibiting hydroxychloroquine for treating COVID-19

DeWine said in a statement Thursday that prescribing hydroxychloroquine should be decided between a doctor and a patient.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is asking the Ohio Board of Pharmacy to stop a new rule that prohibits the selling or dispensing of hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine for the treatment or prevention of COVID-19.

“I agree with the statement from Dr. Steven Hahn, Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, that the decision about prescribing hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 should be between a doctor and a patient. Therefore, I am asking the Ohio Board of Pharmacy to halt their new rule prohibiting the selling or dispensing of hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine for the treatment or prevention of COVID-19. The Board of Pharmacy and the State Medical Board of Ohio should revisit the issue, listen to the best medical science, and open the process up for comment and testimony from experts.”

The use of the drugs to treat the coronavirus has been controversial.

They have been prescribed to treat malaria, lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, the Food and Drug Administration said.

In May, President Donald Trump defended his use of hydroxychloroquine to prevent COVID-19, saying it was his decision to make.

The FDA revoked its emergency use authorization for the drugs to treat COVID-19 in June and in July posted a review of safety issues related to that use.