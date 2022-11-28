More than 700 Ohio schools to receive $57 million in grants, governor says

The grants are being awarded to public school districts and chartered non-public schools, with a maximum $100,000 per school

COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than 700 schools across Ohio will receive grants to help pay for security measures, according to Gov. Mike DeWine.

The governor's office announced on Monday that 708 schools in 57 counties will get $57.8 million in funding to pay for security cameras, public address systems, automatic door locks, visitor badging systems and exterior lighting.

"We are being proactive in keeping our schools safe in Ohio. Student and staff safety is paramount,” said Governor DeWine. “These safety grants are helping schools create environments that are secure and welcoming for teachers and their students."

This is the third round of funding granted by the state. In the first round, $5 million was awarded to 95 schools in 27 counties. Funding was increased to an additional $100 million and a second round of funding totaling $42.2 million was given to more than 1,000 schools.

The grants announced Monday are being awarded to public school districts and chartered non-public schools, with a maximum $100,000 per school, according to DeWine's office.