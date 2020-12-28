Devoon gift shop in Uptown Toledo latest local business to fall victim to pandemic

Store owner Sandy Blackstone Carmen says fewer customers came to the shop when several blocks of Adams Street were shut down to allow outdoor dining.

In recent years, Adams Street has become a hub for restaurants, bars, and shops just north of the downtown area. While the pandemic has hit many of them hard, one gift shop in the Adams Street Corridor isn't going to make it through.

Sandy Blackstone Carmen says she's always dreamed of opening a store in Toledo. She's lived that dream for nearly six years as the owner of Devoon gift shop on Adams Street.

"I'm a homegrown tomato. I always say. I love Toledo and my fervent dream is for Toledo's downtown I have a resurgence," said Sandy.

But 2020 has been hard.

Sandy adds she lost a lot of sales due to the pandemic. She also saw fewer customers when several blocks of Adams Street were shut down to allow outdoor dining.

"Three busiest days from June to November. It went into our Christmas buying season. That was a problem. To close the street Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, that was the last nail in the coffin," added Sandy

For customers like Grace Wipfli, the news doesn't come easy as shopping at Devoon is a holiday tradition for her and her family.

"We always try to make Devoon one of our stops when we are Christmas shopping, so we are pretty devastated that this is closing," said Wipfli.

Sunday was the last official day for the shop, but the owner will be at Devoon to box up what's left on Monday and Tuesday and to accommodate anyone who wants to shop there one last time.