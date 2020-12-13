Developing story: Ottawa County deputy car seen crashed into ditch, police searching multiple locations

Deputies have not yet confirmed what led to the presumed accident.

A situation in Ottawa County had Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and Sheriff’s deputies searching in multiple locations across the county on Saturday evening.

An Ottawa County Deputy car was seen in a ditch at Nissen Road and State Route 163, east of Genoa in Clay Township around 4:45 p.m following reports of a chase in the area.

Police were also seen investigating the area at State Route 51 and Fostoria Rd. in Millbury.

