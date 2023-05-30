Man dies in Monroe County motorcycle crash

Authorities believe speed was a factor in the incident.

MONROE, Mich. — A Monroe man was killed Monday when police say he ran into a tractor-trailer in Frenchtown Township.

Crews responded to the intersection of North Telegraph Road and Newport Road about 12:30 p.m. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Kwan Brown, 28, struck the semi as it was turning onto Newport.

Brown was thrown from the motorcycle and landed in the intersection. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Authorities believe speed was a factor in the incident.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 734-240-7756.