Detroit-Canada bridge could benefit northwest Ohio economy once completed

The Gordie Howe International Bridge is expected to be fully completed by the beginning of 2025.

OREGON, Ohio — The Gordie Howe International Bridge in Detroit is set to open in a couple of years and local leaders are discussing how its connection to Canada could benefit northwest Ohio's economy.

Northwest Ohio highways already see high volumes of traffic, but the bridge would bring more international trade, economic leaders and local developers said at a meeting at the Maumee Bay Lodge and Conference Center Thursday.

Local development stakeholders say they attended the meeting to discuss the bridge because they were drawn in by the international opportunity.

"There's a lot of potential in this area," Chris Murphy, a Toledo-area realtor, said. "We have great people. we have great industries and we have great leaders in our communities that can capitalize on this."

Murphy sees the bridge as a pathway to new levels of success for working class citizens.

"We have the land, we have the infrastructure and we have really all the tools that they need to create a successful community which then enriches our community," he said. "I think that means jobs and educational benefits for the local schools. It's kind of a plus for everybody."

The information session was held by the Oregon Economic Development Foundation. Board member Scott Hayes says the bridge means growth for northwest Ohio at a scale that we haven't seen in over two decades.

"The current bridge is antiquated. It's over 100 years old and the logistics of getting trucks across is a bit dated," Hayes said. "This is going to be new age stuff, so you're going to be able to use materials and products freely."

Murphy said newly updated transit routes will make trade easier, but he hopes it also influences more development of more infrastructure in the region.

"The bridge represents a huge transit corridor that could potentially bring business to northwest Ohio, but also as developers and thinking about companies that we can bring into the area and facilitate them wanting to come into the northwest Ohio region," he said.