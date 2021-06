Firefighters are on the scene of a junkyard fire near Laskey Road and Detroit Avenue. Cars and tires are burning, TFRD dispatch confirms.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A junkyard fire has prompted a closure of Detroit Avenue between Laskey Road and Crawford Avenue Tuesday night in west Toledo.

Firefighters are on the scene of the blaze at a junkyard near Laskey Road and Detroit Avenue. Cars and tires are on fire, according to Toledo Fire & Rescue Department dispatch.

Thick black smoke from the blaze is visible from I-75.

There is no word at this time of when the road will be reopened.

