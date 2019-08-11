TOLEDO, Ohio — Thursday has been dubbed as "National Cash Back" day which gives online shoppers have a chance to grab deals that will put cash back into their pockets.

But with Black Friday and the holiday shopping season almost here, local tourism officials are making your planning a little easier. Destination Toledo put together a holiday shopping trail online.

It highlights local shops to get everything crossed off those holidays lists. Tourism officials said they want shoppers to be aware of all of the local shops, in addition to the big-box name retailers.

"We also want them to know that Maker's Mark on November 16 is a great place where there's a lot of local and regional vendors," Experience Toledo manager Cathy Miller said. "Making anything from tea to soaps to jewelry to Toledo t-shirts."

Want to get your holiday shopping started? You can start by checking out the holiday trail here.

