Destination Maternity investigating recent data breach of customer information

The incident compromised network and customer databases. Identity fraud is a concern. The retail chain is encouraging customers to monitor their information.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Destination Maternity is informing customers of a recent cyber incident.

On March 20, certain information technology systems were accessed by an unauthorized party. The store shares that they did take immediate steps to isolate those systems but their network and customer databases were still impacted.

The databases that were accessed contain information such as customer names, addresses, email addresses, telephone numbers and potentially due dates if that information was provided to Destination Maternity by customers.

The clothing store does state that “we do not store customer Social Security or credit card numbers, and other financial information, and this type of information was not impacted by this event.”

Destination Maternity encourages customers to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud by reviewing account statements and monitoring free credit reports for suspicious activity and to detect any errors over the next 12 to 24 months.

In part, Destination Maternity said in the release, “we take this incident and the security of personal information in our care seriously. Upon learning of this incident, we moved quickly to investigate and respond to this incident, assess the security of relevant systems, and notify potentially affected individuals. We also notified and are cooperating with Federal law enforcement. As part of our ongoing commitment to the security of information, we are also reviewing and enhancing existing policies and procedures to reduce the likelihood of a similar future event."