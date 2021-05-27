Despite pandemic, Temperance business thriving, hiring

Sunrise Windows and Doors has been based in Temperance for more than 25 years, a booming business even through the coronavirus pandemic.

TEMPERANCE, Mich. — So many small businesses have struggled during the hardships of the coronavirus pandemic, but one Michigan business has been a success story through it all.

Sunrise Windows and Doors has been in business in Temperance for more than 25 years, and has managed to keep their doors open this past year when many others were forced to close theirs.

The business started off as a family affair founded on hard-working innovation. Their mission is to help beautify homes and modified day-to-day operations, and, despite the pandemic, has grown constantly over the past year.

Carl Will, president and CEO of Sunrise Windows and Doors, credits their customers heavily for keeping them in business.

The local business is even hoping to expand as owners are currently hiring for more than 70 open positions.

All positions start from $16.50 an hour to $22.50 an hour, including paid time off and holidays, as well as medical, dental and vision benefits.