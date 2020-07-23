Demonstrators from a May 30 protest call on officers to be fired following suspensions

Protesters say they are still scarred emotionally and physically after some were injured in the Police Accountability March.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Upset demonstrators from a May 30 Police Accountability March in downtown Toledo are voicing their concerns and asking for some of the recently disciplined officers to be fired.

This comes after three Toledo police officers were suspended on Wednesday following their actions at the protest.

Some of those protesters say they're still scarred emotionally and physically from the aftermath.

Saray Pratt says she's still recovering from a wooden bullet breaking her leg in four places.

"I associate that day like a war zone. I feel like TPD viewed it as war versus as something to come together and (...) an understanding on why police brutality is not okay," Pratt said.

On Wednesday, she and others from the protest learned that the three officers were being suspended.

Julian Mack, who was an organizer of the protest held by the Community Solidarity Response Network of Toledo, says he still believes more can be done.

"I welcome the increased transparency. I wouldn't call it transparent quite yet. I welcome the increased accountability. I wouldn't call what happened justice at this point," Mack said.

Chase Keller, who witnessed an officer hitting a protester with his helmet agrees with Mack.

Both men now asking for a tougher punishment.

"I absolutely believe Melvin Russel should be fired. He should lose his job. He should you know, face some repercussions. He did nothing short of commit felony assault while wearing a badge," Keller said.

"The two officers that the very least, with the most grievances actions should be fired. I think they should find another way to serve the people of the city of Toledo that's not in a police capacity," Mack added.

The protesters are also requesting for more independent investigative bodies to handle cases of police misconduct.

And they believe more than the three officers should be involved in the suspensions.

Pratt is now saying she herself saw misconduct with at least 6 officers during the protest.

"Two I believe had a history of misconduct and they got to the point where they were able to assault somebody in the middle of the day, during a peaceful protest. I mean even if things are changed, it's gonna take a long time for this community to feel safe with our police officers," Pratt said.