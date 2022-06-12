Demolition work underway on Ned Skeldon Stadium

The field and dugouts will remain, and the space will still be used as a baseball field as the future of the Lucas County Recreation Center continues to take shape.

MAUMEE, Ohio — Demolition is underway to raze the former Maumee home of the Toledo Mud Hens.

Work began on Ned Skeldon Stadium a few weeks ago to remove the first base stands. The press box is set to come down Tuesday.

"As a kid in 1965, the Mud Hens won their first game," field manager Tim Egan said. "They played out here against the Syracuse Chiefs and the third baseman at that time was Bobby Cox - the [manager] for the Atlanta Braves years later."

The Mud Hens started playing at Ned Skeldon Stadium in 1965 and left in 2002 when Fifth Third Field opened in downtown Toledo. Ned Skeldon has been home to the Roy Hobbs League, high school tournaments and other various baseball events in the last 20 years.

In October, the final game at the stadium was played between Toledo Orthopedic and the Harry Young Builders for the Roy Hobbs league championship.

The Lucas County Commissioners made the decision to tear down the stadium in February. The stadium was often vacant for years at a time and many sections fell into disrepair.

Demolition is expected to cost $1.1 million and wrap up before the end of the year.

An analysis of the entire rec center property began in June. The commissioners have said the city of Maumee and its residents will have a say in future plans for the space, which spans more than 70 acres.