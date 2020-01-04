TOLEDO, Ohio — It's truly the end of an era for an area staple. Although it closed its doors in 2017, The Andersons building has remained standing on the corner of Monroe and Talmadge. One of two area locations, it once served west Toledo with a wide variety of home goods, fresh produce, even small pets and aquatic life.

Now, it's being reduced to rubble to make way for new life.

In its place will be the new development known as Talmadge Crossing. According to leasing information, Talmadge Crossing will be a mixed-use commercial property.

We have reached out to the developer who bought the property in 2018, Steve Roumaya, but have yet to hear back.

