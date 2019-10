TOLEDO, Ohio — U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar will be in the Glass City on Saturday morning sharing her vision for the country.

The Democratic presidential candidate is holding a meet and greet event at Plate One in downtown Toledo at 10:30 a.m. on October 12.

Klobuchar is a Senator from Minnesota. She is one of 12 candidates who will take the stage for the 4th Democratic presidential debate on Tuesday, Oct. 15 in Westerville, OH.

Plate One is at 420 Madison Ave #104.

Doors open at 10 a.m.