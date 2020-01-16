DELTA, Ohio — A local steel company says a major economic investment will give rise to dozens of new jobs.

Leaders at North Star BlueScope Steel think it will take roughly two years to add an additional building to their plant.

If you've driven by on County Road 9 and U.S. 20-A in Delta, you couldn't have missed the massive facility.

And if you're searching for work, look no further.

"We should be making the additional steel within just under two years from today," said Robin Davies, North Star BlueScope's president.

Leaders estimate it will be a near-40% increase from the two million tons of steel annually that come out of this plant.

"Look at all the construction workers already," VP of Operations Jeff Joldrichsen said. "There will be tons more coming here, working to build this facility. We'll be adding more folks in this facility. The indirect jobs. It's great for northwest Ohio."

When the steel leaves this plant -- eventually in coils, made-to-order for customers -- it ends up around the region, contributing to various businesses in our area.

"A significant proportion of our steel goes into the automotive industry," Davies said. "The rest of the steel goes into agriculture and construction."

WTOL

When asked how much was exported to foreign nations, Davies said, "None to other countries. It's all really within a 200-300 mile radius of the plant."

Cyndie Brick started at the plan 23 years ago when it first opened. It was a major career change but she's worked her way up and says she's enjoyed every minute.

"I was a cake decorator for a local bakery and things started slowing down and the plant here was getting built in '96," Brick, now a logistics coordinator," said. "So I applied for the job since I could read a recipe on how to make cakes. Making steel is the same thing except you're not using flour and sugar and eggs."

For anyone else wanting to strap on the apron and head to the kitchen, you're in luck. North Star BlueScope said it will invest hundreds of millions into the economy, some of that directly into qualified employees.

"If they have a trade background -- mechanical, electrical in particular -- that would be great," VP of Human Resources Sheri Caldwell said. "Or even if not, if they enjoy steel or want to be in the steel-making industry, I think they could apply."

Leaders said if you're interested in applying to any of the steelworker openings -- of which there are multiple different specialties -- you can drop off a resume at the plant or apply on their website.

MORE FROM WTOL:

Illegal dumping prompts city to shut down part of Utah St. to traffic

Saluting a soldier: Michigan veteran gets final honors from Naval Cadets