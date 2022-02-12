Toledo chapter of Delta Sigma Theta sorority celebrates 50-years in the Glass City

Women in the service organization are reflecting on the accomplishments they've made over the past five decades.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A well-known Toledo sorority is celebrating 50-years in existence.

Delta Sigma Theta members have a mission to serve the public with a primary focus on the Black community, and they've been working toward that end for decades.

Inside the doors at Ella P. Stewart Academy for Girls in central Toledo, is a museum dedicated to Ella P. Stewart herself.

Stewart was a member of the Toledo Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

"She was the first Black woman to pass the Ohio state medical board in her field. So, we not only know of these national figures, but we have local individuals who are making significant contributions to Black history," said Dr. Cecelia M. Adams, former president of Toledo's Delta Sigma Theta chapter.

That history dates back 50 years. The organizations members are college-educated women, dedicated to the constructive development of its members and service to the public.

Most notably, the sorority makes sure children don't go without presents on Christmas. They also award scholarships to young girls who might not otherwise have the means to go to college and even take part in legislative issues.

"We're helping people in the community politically, educationally, economically and making sure that their needs are met," said Dr. Adams.

Dr. Adams said celebrating 50-years during Black History Month isn't a coincidence.

She said the women have been making a difference through social action for decades, especially now with the Black Lives Matter movement and trying to put an end to violence right here in the Glass City.

Erica Parish said for the young girls who have dreams like these women once did, never give up on them.

"Find your place, remember to pay it forward and always remember that someone has your back," said Parish.

Delta Sigma Theta members are asking for Black-African American authored books that will then be donated to the Ella P. Stewart Academy for Girls.