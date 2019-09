DELTA, Ohio — At least seven area fire departments are responding to a large fire at a scrap yard on the west side of Delta.

We’re told scrap metal is burning at Metal X on State Route 109.

Right now, Route 109 is closed between US 20A and County Road H.

We have a crew headed to the scene and are working to bring you the latest.

