'I don't want it in my town' | Delta residents speak, village council votes to prohibit medical marijuana facilities

DELTA, Ohio — The village of Delta council chambers had its final vote on Monday about bringing medical marijuana facilities to the area.

The topic originated in October when dozens of people were in attendance and voiced their concerns against adding the facilities.

The voting within council began in May on whether or not to add growing, manufacturing and sales facilities to Delta.

During Monday's meeting, members of the public had another chance to have their voices heard before the final vote.

"I am asking you, I am begging you to make it important tonight: vote yes to prohibit this," one of the two residents who spoke to the council said. "There's a conversation that I've had with somebody who lived in Delta, that has a medical marijuana prescription, whose sister borrowed her [medical marijuana] card. So don't tell me it doesn't happen. Because it's going to happen, and I don't want it in my town."

She also acknowledged that some of the council kept the public into consideration prior to the vote as well.

"I do want to thank the three [council members] and Mayor Wilton, that has taken the commitment to what the people want and feel that is the best interest in our town and stuck by their word," she said.

Another resident wanted the council to consider how it will impact the children in the village.

"It is a grave misconception that your children will not have very easy access to marijuana if you choose to go against the will of the people if you put a medical marijuana dispensary in our town," she said. "It breaks my heart when we lose these kids to addiction and we do it every day. And I'm asking you, please do not be the source that goes against the will of the people against this issue and put a dispensary in our town, because I hope you won't be the parents that regret it someday."

Delta Mayor Frank Wilton was the final vote, 5-2, that decided on prohibiting marijuana facilities in the area.

"The vote was close. I understand their contention, I understand the people who voted for it," Wilton said. "The majority of the factor was public input."