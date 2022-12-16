No injuries after Delta flight from Grand Rapids to Minneapolis makes emergency landing

The plane landed safely back in Grand Rapids at around 8:20 a.m. No injuries were reported.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — A flight from Grand Rapids to Minneapolis had to make an emergency landing at Gerald R. Ford Airport Friday morning after engine troubles.

Delta Flight 2706 took off from Gerald R. Ford Airport around 7:30 a.m. and about 30 minutes later reported engine trouble.

Gerald R. Ford Airport says that they received an alert from the aircraft at approximately 8 a.m. for issues with an engine.

The airport alerted their Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting team and mutual aid partners to standby and assist as needed to ensure the safety of the passengers.

About 20 minutes after the report, the plane landed safely back in Grand Rapids at around 8:20 a.m.

There were 141 passengers, 2 pilots and 4 attendants on board the flight during the incident.

No injuries were reported in regards to this incident.

A passenger on the plane told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that he heard a loud boom outside of the cabin of the aircraft shortly before the plane turned around and headed back to Grand Rapids.

Delta brought in another plane for those heading to Minneapolis and rebooked passengers who were heading elsewhere on connecting flights.

The cause of the engine problem is currently being investigated by Delta's maintenance team.

Delta has issued a statement regarding the flight.

“As nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people, the flight crew of Delta flight 2706 followed procedures to return to Grand Rapids after departure when a performance issue with one of the aircraft’s two engines was observed. Customers have continued on this flight to our Minneapolis/St. Paul hub on another aircraft. We apologize for the delay in their travel plans.”

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.